Video series goes inside Beer City, USA

A series of videos featuring nine local breweries has wrapped.

Produced by Experience Grand Rapids — the “Beer City Eats” series host, Grand Rapids-based DJ, designer and musician Adrian “AB” Butler — interviews local brewers, chefs and owners to highlight the unique dishes available at local breweries, featuring what makes each spot a favorite among locals.

The series features breweries across the area: Brewery Vivant, TwoGuys Brewing, Perrin Brewing Company, HopCat, Founders Brewing Co., City Built Brewing Co., The Mitten Brewing Co., and Harmony Brewing Co. and Harmony Hall.

The videos are on YouTube.

Photo via youtube.com