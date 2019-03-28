Start cooking with ‘My Little Michigan Kitchen’

“Homemade is better than store-bought” for a local food blogger — and she’s proving it with a new cookbook full of “Michigan classics”

Mandy McGovern, of Grand Rapids, released last week a 284-page cookbook called “My Little Michigan Kitchen: Recipes and Stories from a Homemade Life Lived Well” through Kitchen Joy Press.

McGovern started KitchenJoyBlog.com in 2013 as a way to chart her adventures in cooking her way through her cookbook collection, a la the film “Julie & Julia.”

In 2014, she and her husband moved to Venice, Italy, and she immersed herself in the flavors and techniques of Italian cooking.

“This little adventure has turned into something so fun and passionate for me,” McGovern says on her blog. “I truly adore being able to share my love of food with others, and it is a dream come true to be able to have this little business to help contribute to my family financially through doing what I love.”

The book — which she began working on in 2017 — is described as featuring “full-color photography of nearly every recipe, as well as several gorgeous landscape photos capturing the beauty and joy that the Great Lakes State has to offer.”

“My Little Michigan Kitchen” features “classics” from The Mitten, such as tart cherry pie, Up North pasties, Coney dogs, Mackinac Island fudge and Detroit deep-dish pizza.

She also includes her family’s favorites, “including bacon and sweet corn breakfast galette, potato rolls, Michigan cherry chicken salad, boeuf bourguignon, salted maple pie and cut-out sugar cookies.”

The hardcover book is available locally at Baker Book House, Reinspired Treasures and Schuler Books, as well as at online retailers, such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Its retail list price is $34.

Photo: Courtesy Kitchen Joy Press