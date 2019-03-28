Rylee’s Ace Hardware asks: What happens to your grass when you fertilize?

You’ve seen the most obvious thing that happens when you fertilize the grass: It greens up and grows. But you might not realize that when you feed the grass, there’s always more happening than meets the eye. The roots are growing deep into the soil to help the plant withstand heat and drought. The blades are growing and making sugars for the plants to use alongside the fertilizer you apply. Depending on the season, the lawn could be “waking up” or getting ready for winter, but either way, regular feeding is a crucial part of lawn care.

For the best-looking lawn, fertilize four times per year — in early spring, late spring, summer, and fall. Depending on the time of the year, grass needs different things to grow. Knowing when and what to feed will make a huge difference when it comes to having a gorgeous lawn throughout the entire growing season.

The most-requested DIY annual lawn care program on the market is available at Rylee’s Ace Hardware: Scotts 4 Step Lawn Program. Scotts shows you exactly how and when to feed for a better spring, summer, fall and winter lawn.

Step 1: Crabgrass preventer plus lawn food. Prevent problem grassy weeds like crabgrass.

Apply in early spring, anytime between February and April when temperatures are still cool (under 80 degrees F). Step 1 prevents crabgrass before it can germinate. It also feeds to green up a winter-weary lawn.

Step 2: Weed control plus lawn food. Stop dandelions; nourish grass plants.

Apply Step 2 in late spring, anytime between April and June, but be sure to wait four to six weeks after applying Step 1. It kills many broadleaf weeds like dandelions while feeding and nourishing the lawn. Step 2 builds thick, green turf from the roots up.

Step 3: Lawn food with 2 percent iron. Green things up!

Give your lawn a midseason boost with an application of Step 3. Apply in the summer between June and August. Step 3 feeds and strengthens the lawn against heat and drought, guaranteed.

Step 4: Fall lawn food. Protect and strengthen!

Step 4 can be applied four to six weeks after Step 3, between August and November. It greens up the lawn now and helps strengthen and protect it for a better lawn next spring.

Photo: Get all four bags of Scotts Best Fertilizer for one great price. Courtesy Rylee’s Ace Hardware.