GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a day-long breakfast downtown. And much more.

BreakFeast

(Friday)

“Celebrate the most important meal of the day — all day long! Get ready for a day stuffed with bacon, covered in cheese and drowned in syrup!”

The day-long breakfast is March 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Market. Photo via fb.com.

Artmosa

(Saturday)

This is one-day art pop-up will feature work for sale by local artists, as well as a complimentary waffle bar with mimosas and live music.

The pop-up is March 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Muse GR.

Demetri Martin: “Wandering Mind Tour” with David Dyer

(Saturday)

Award-winning comedian and bestselling author Demetri Martin started doing stand-up comedy in New York City. He’s worked as a staff writer for “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” been a regular performer on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and earned various other credits in entertainment.

The show is March 30 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Tickets are online.

Hoppy Hour

(Friday)

This is a “super-casual event” with Creston Brewery serving complimentary beer before you check out “a behind-the-scenes rehearsal” of an upcoming ballet production. Meet the dancers and artistic director and “enjoy a beer or two.”

Hoppy Hour is March 29 from 5-6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Ballet.

Fuego Friday

(Friday)

Show up early for a spot at this “always sold-out” dance party. The night will feature Dj Yeyo andEldj Mike and top Latin dance music.

Fuego Friday is March 29 at Billy’s Lounge. Cover is at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.

