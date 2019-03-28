GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a day-long breakfast downtown. And much more.
BreakFeast
(Friday)
“Celebrate the most important meal of the day — all day long! Get ready for a day stuffed with bacon, covered in cheese and drowned in syrup!”
The day-long breakfast is March 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Market. Photo via fb.com.
Artmosa
(Saturday)
This is one-day art pop-up will feature work for sale by local artists, as well as a complimentary waffle bar with mimosas and live music.
The pop-up is March 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Muse GR.
Demetri Martin: “Wandering Mind Tour” with David Dyer
(Saturday)
Award-winning comedian and bestselling author Demetri Martin started doing stand-up comedy in New York City. He’s worked as a staff writer for “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” been a regular performer on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and earned various other credits in entertainment.
The show is March 30 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Tickets are online.
Hoppy Hour
(Friday)
This is a “super-casual event” with Creston Brewery serving complimentary beer before you check out “a behind-the-scenes rehearsal” of an upcoming ballet production. Meet the dancers and artistic director and “enjoy a beer or two.”
Hoppy Hour is March 29 from 5-6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Ballet.
Fuego Friday
(Friday)
Show up early for a spot at this “always sold-out” dance party. The night will feature Dj Yeyo andEldj Mike and top Latin dance music.
Fuego Friday is March 29 at Billy’s Lounge. Cover is at 8 p.m., and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.
