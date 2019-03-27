International quartet IL Divo arrives in Grand Rapids

An international opera and pop music group will take center stage in Grand Rapids this weekend.

IL Divo, a four-member group of the Spaniard Carlos Marin, the Swiss Urs Buhler, the Frenchman Sebastien Izambard and American David Miller, will be performing at the DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The quartet will be performing songs from their new album “Timeless,” along with other songs the group has produced over 15 years.

Some of IL Divo’s hits over years include “Regresa a Mi” (Unbreak My Heart), “The Time of Our Lives” (The Official Song of the 2006 FIFA World Cup), “I Believe in You” (Je crois en toi), a duet with Celine Dion, and “Hola,” a version of the Adele song.

The show will also include dancers, acrobats and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.