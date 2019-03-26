‘The Russian Five’ is playing in theaters

Skip to content
A movie based on a historic moment in NHL history is taking viewers behind the Iron Curtain.
“The Russian Five,” the story of the first all-Russian line in the history of the NHL, and their journey to escape the Soviet Union, is now playing at Celebration! Cinemas and other theaters in West Michigan
The documentary follows the story of how the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year Stanley Cup drought by going behind the Iron Curtain to get Russian hockey players, assembling the first all-Russian, five-man unit in NHL history
“The Russian Five” is now playing at select theaters:
- Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, Grand Rapids
- Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North
- Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South
- Celebration! Cinema Rivertown Crossings, Grandville
- Celebration! Cinema Carousel, Muskegon
- Goodrich Kalamazoo 10
- NGC Battle Creek
- Celebration! Cinema Crossroad, Portage
- Goodrich Portage 16
- Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor
Tickets are available here.
