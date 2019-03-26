‘The Russian Five’ is playing in theaters

A movie based on a historic moment in NHL history is taking viewers behind the Iron Curtain.

“The Russian Five,” the story of the first all-Russian line in the history of the NHL, and their journey to escape the Soviet Union, is now playing at Celebration! Cinemas and other theaters in West Michigan

The documentary follows the story of how the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year Stanley Cup drought by going behind the Iron Curtain to get Russian hockey players, assembling the first all-Russian, five-man unit in NHL history

“The Russian Five” is now playing at select theaters:

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South

Celebration! Cinema Rivertown Crossings, Grandville

Celebration! Cinema Carousel, Muskegon

Goodrich Kalamazoo 10

NGC Battle Creek

Celebration! Cinema Crossroad, Portage

Goodrich Portage 16

Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor

Tickets are available here.