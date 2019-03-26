‘The Russian Five’ hits theaters

Skip to content
A movie based on a historic moment in NHL history is taking viewers behind the Iron Curtain.
“The Russian Five,” the story of the first all-Russian five-man line in the history of the NHL and their journey to escape the Soviet Union, is now playing at several Celebration! Cinema locations and other theaters in West Michigan.
The documentary follows the story of how the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year Stanley Cup drought by assembling a group of Russian hockey players.
“The Russian Five” is now playing at select theaters:
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, Grand Rapids
Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North
Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South
Celebration! Cinema Rivertown Crossings, Grandville
Celebration! Cinema Carousel, Muskegon
Goodrich Kalamazoo 10
NGC Battle Creek
Celebration! Cinema Crossroad, Portage
Goodrich Portage 16
Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor
Tickets are available
online.
