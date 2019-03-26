‘The Russian Five’ hits theaters

A movie based on a historic moment in NHL history is taking viewers behind the Iron Curtain.

“The Russian Five,” the story of the first all-Russian five-man line in the history of the NHL and their journey to escape the Soviet Union, is now playing at several Celebration! Cinema locations and other theaters in West Michigan.

The documentary follows the story of how the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year Stanley Cup drought by assembling a group of Russian hockey players.

“The Russian Five” is now playing at select theaters:

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, Grand Rapids

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids South

Celebration! Cinema Rivertown Crossings, Grandville

Celebration! Cinema Carousel, Muskegon

Goodrich Kalamazoo 10

NGC Battle Creek

Celebration! Cinema Crossroad, Portage

Goodrich Portage 16

Celebration! Cinema Benton Harbor

Tickets are available online.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Photo via therussianfive.com