‘Lungs’ looks inside a couple’s relationship

A play opening in Grand Rapids this weekend highlights the modern struggles couples face during a time of pollical and social uncertainty.

With a two-person cast, “Lungs” follows a couple through the surprising lifecycle of their relationship as they grapple with questions of family and change, hope, betrayal, happenstance and the terrible pain caused only by loved ones.

Actors’ Theatre is presenting the play as part of its Second Space series. Rather than showing on a typical stage, the play will be performed in the intimate Lab Theater black box space in room 201 on the second floor, of Spectrum Theater downtown, at 160 Fountain St. NE.

Tickets are $20.

Dates and times

March 28-30: 8 p.m.

March 31: 3 p.m.

April 4-6: 8 p.m.

Photo via fb.com