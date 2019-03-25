The Grand Rapids Toy Show is ready for play

A special event is happening this weekend for your inner child.

The Grand Rapids Toy Show is coming back on Saturday.

The quarter-century-old expo features a wide selection of both new and vintage toys for collectors.

Over 200 tables will be on hand featuring antique toys, NASCAR, dolls, Pez dispensers, models, Star Wars and other action figures, pressed steel toys, comic books, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, movie posters and more.

The toy show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Home School Building Auditorium in Wyoming, at 5625 Burlingame Ave. SW.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door. Early bird tickets from 7-9 a.m. are $10. Children 12 and under get in free.

Photo via fb.com