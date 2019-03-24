Brewery outgrows taproom

A brewery in the region is moving to a larger taproom.

Paw Paw Brewing Company is relocating to a space at 780 S. Gremps St. in Paw Paw, according to a post on Facebook.

The former 800-square-foot taproom at 929 E. Michigan Ave. in Paw Paw has proven too tight for the growing brewery, so it is expanding to an over 6,000-square-foot space adjacent to its 10,000-square-foot production facility.

In addition to a sizable stage for performances and more room for patrons, the new location features a full-service kitchen, allowing the company to offer new food options.

“Chef David Lodygowski has become an integral part of the team, helping to build the new kitchen and staff, and is excited to offer a full menu highlighting the great beer produced on site, as well as the varied produce available throughout the changing seasons of the Great Lakes State,” the company says on Facebook.

The new facility also offers a private rental space available for meetings, private events and parties.

The company plans to add more features to its taproom, including an ‘80s-themed arcade room, outdoor seating and a dog-friendly patio.

Paw Paw Brewing Company will host an official grand opening of the new space on April 4. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at noon, and the celebration will feature live music by BARN ON FIRE out of Kalamazoo, new beer releases, special menu items and brewery tours.

Photo via fb.com