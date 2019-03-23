Barbecue chain opening location

The first West Michigan location for a national barbecue chain will open soon.

Dublin, Ohio-based City Barbeque will host a grand opening for its location in Kentwood, at 3050 28th St. SE, on April 8, according to the company today.

The Kentwood barbecue joint will smoke all meats on site and serve a variety of items: barbecue; salads; homemade sides, including fries, green beans, mac and cheese and potato salad; and from-scratch desserts, such as peach cobbler, banana pudding and triple chocolate cake.

“At City Barbeque, we are 100-percent devoted to the craft of barbeque,” the chain says on Facebook. “We refuse to cut corners or take any shortcuts.”

In addition to dine-in service, City Barbeque also offers takeout, catering and online ordering.

The location’s hours have not yet been announced.

Founded in 1999 by Kansas native Rick Malir, City Barbeque operates 41 company-owned locations in 12 markets: Chicago; Indianapolis; Atlanta; Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Cincinnati and Akron, Ohio; Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

