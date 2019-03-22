The Cheesecake Factory is coming to West Michigan

The Cheesecake Factory is planning to open its first West Michigan location.

PREIT, the owner of Woodland Mall in Kentwood, has executed a lease with The Cheesecake Factory for 8,500 square feet at the mall, at 3195 28th St. SE, according to PREIT today.

The new restaurant is slated to open in October and will be the second Cheesecake Factory in the state. The chain also has a location in Novi.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its extensive menu, generous portions and over 50 cheesecakes and desserts.

“Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills more than 40 years ago, The Cheesecake Factory has become known for creating delicious, memorable experiences for millions of guests around the country, and we’re so pleased to be opening our first restaurant in Grand Rapids,” said David Overton, founder, chairman and CEO, The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory is coming on the heels of a surge of new retail and restaurant options at or around Woodland mall: outdoor retailer REI this spring; Black Rock Bar & Grill this summer; and the department store Von Maur this fall.

“With the addition of a fashion department store, the region’s only Apple store and The Cheesecake Factory, this property will take its place as a trophy mall and top performer in our portfolio,” said Joseph Coradino, CEO, PREIT. “The high-impact redevelopment of Woodland Mall is delivering a diverse and robust tenant mix that aligns with our portfolio quality improvement efforts.”

