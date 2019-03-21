GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features the “thought-provoking” convergence of art and flowers — and much more.

“Art in Bloom”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

This exhibition “celebrates the combined beauty of art and floral design.” West Michigan floral designers will create “thought-provoking and elegantly designed” arrangements inspired by works from GRAM’s collection.

It runs from March 22-24 at the GRAM. Ticket information is online. Main photo via fb.com.

LadyFest GR

(Saturday)

This event features the band La Luz as the headliner and performances by Kyd Kane Poetry, Rebecca Rodriguez, Kissin Kate and DJ SUN*RISE. Several speakers will also be part of the event and some vendors will be on hand.

LadyFest GR is March 23 from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Pyramid Scheme. Tickets are $10.

Local Flavor Samplefest

(Saturday)

The Samplefest will showcase products from over 20 local companies and feature free samples and giveaways.

It is March 23rd from noon to 4 p.m. at Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids.

Concert Under the Stars: Pink Sky

(Friday)

Pink Sky is an indie-electronica art band that performs “immersive” live sets with analog synths, drum machines, samplers, electric pianos and live visual projections. Nate Eizenga will also produce live visuals on the planetarium dome.

The concert is March 22 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Work-In

(Friday)

“Work, eat, drink and mingle, while watching your favorite teams bust your (March Madness) bracket or pull the upset!” An all-you-can-eat pizza bar comes with the purchase of a seat.

The Work-In is March 22 from noon to 5 p.m. at 7 Monks Taproom in Grand Rapids. Tickets can be purchased online.

