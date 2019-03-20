Start spring at the Sugarbush Festival

Maple syrup has a season, and it’s here.

You can celebrate its arrival and all things maple syrup this Saturday at the Sugarbush Festival.

Complete with taste tests and more, the 49th-annual festival is fom 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids.

The festival will highlight the sap-to-syrup process, while educating visitors on the history and science behind handmade pure maple syrup.

The family event includes wildlife encounters, maple cotton candy, games and crafts, face painting, blacksmith demonstrations, historical building interpretations and live music.

Members of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe will give presentations filled with hand drumming, songs, dance, storytelling, Anishinabek language lessons and history about Native Americans’ relationship with maple syrup.

Tickets are $5 for Blandford members and $8 for non-members. Children 2 and younger can enter for free.

Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online.