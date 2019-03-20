Go behind closed doors of the Ford presidency

A collection of photos of former President Gerald Ford during his time in office are coming to Grand Rapids for the first time.

Pulitzer Prize-winner David Hume Kennerly’s exhibit “Extraordinary Circumstances: The Presidency of Gerald R. Ford” will be on display at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum beginning March 25.

The exhibit opens with a free public ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. and a presentation at 7 p.m., featuring Kennerly and Ford’s daughter Susan Ford Bales.

“David’s work not only captured historic images of our father’s presidency, but also the personal side of our family,” Ford Bales said.

The exhibit is a collection of behind-closed-door images, including the inner workings of the White House and the Ford family, from the day Ford was appointed vice president until his presidency ended after losing to Jimmy Carter in 1976.

“I think the most important image that emerged from the thousands of photos was a close-up portrait of the president’s humanity,” Kennerly said.

The exhibit will be on display through Sept. 2.

Photo: President Gerald R. Ford. By David Hume Kennerly. Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.