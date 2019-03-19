See the No Man’s Land Film Festival

A traveling film festival next week will aim to challenge your notions of what a woman can and can’t do.

No Man’s Land Film Festival is an all-woman adventure film fest based in Carbondale, Colorado. It makes a stop at Wealthy Theatre next Wednesday as part of its 2018-19 tour.

The festival traverses the globe year-round with a mission to create and sustain gender parity by “enhancing the female presence” within the outdoor sports industry.

“NMLFF celebrates the full scope of woman-identified athletes and adventurers, looking to un-define what it means to be a woman in adventure, sport and film,” the organizers say on their website.

“Through human collaboration, No Man’s Land strives to implement and inspire change in the outdoor, sport and film industries, while cultivating a deep interest in exploring the vastness of the planet from a woman’s point of view.”

NMLFF says on its website no two screenings are alike except for the 90-minute run time and the fact that all the films feature women.

“The goal of this festival is to connect like-minded individuals who are action-oriented, wish to support a shared vision of gender equality, have a desire to experience their passions and environments through a uniquely female lens, and above all, love adventure.”

Doors to the theater’s Peter Wege Auditorium open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 7.

Tickets are available online.