Culinary amateurs and seasoned pros alike will face off in a city-wide chili championship for charity this weekend.

The seventh-annual Chilly, Blues & Brews (East) event will see 40 teams of professional and amateur cooks competing for the best chili in Grand Rapids this Saturday, March 23, at The B.O.B., at 20 Monroe Ave. NW.

The event is presented by The B.O.B., WLAV FM and MSU Gran Fondo. A portion of the proceeds will go to the latter to benefit skin cancer research.

The free, family-friendly event will include the chili cook-off, a hot pepper-eating contest, live blues music, Michigan craft beer and more.

Each entry in the chili cook-off must include a Michigan craft beer in the recipe.

The first-place winner takes home $1,000 in prizes and the 2019 Golden Ladle Trophy.

Teams also can win in various categories such as “best vegetarian/vegan chili,” “spiciest chili” and “best dressed team.”

The person who eats the hottest peppers during The B.O.B.’s hot pepper-eating contest will take home a $100 Gilmore Collection gift card.

Registration to compete in the poultry and vegetarian/vegan chili categories is closed. Teams can still sign up online to compete in the beef and game chili competition.

The event is free, but a $5 cover charge to see the bands will apply after 9 p.m. More information is on The B.O.B.’s website.

Chilly, Blues & Brews (East) schedule

Noon — live music starts at H.O.M.E., B.O.B.’s Brewery and Bobarino’s Pizzeria

1 p.m. — chili tasting begins, which is open to the public

3 p.m. — hot chili pepper-eating contest, open to those 18 years and older

Noon-2 a.m. — live music at H.O.M.E., B.O.B.’s Brewery, Bobarino’s and Eve