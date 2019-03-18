Get away to the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

Even in March, you can feel the nostalgia of visiting the cottage at the lake.

Hundreds of exhibitors and events can help you relive those summer family memories at this year’s Cottage & Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place downtown.

The show covers every aspect of life on the water.

Specialty gifts will be sold at the Lakefront Marketplace, wooden boat builders and other artists will be featured at the Cottage Art Show and professional sand sculptors are spending the whole weekend building a castle.

The show also includes information from builders and renovators, seminars, live music and more.

Attendees can even buy or rent cottages of their own.

Show dates and times

March 22: noon-9 p.m.

March 23: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

March 24: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Prices are $12 for adults and $4 for children 6-14.

Online only, opening day tickets are $10 and multi-day tickets are $18.