Virtue Cider releases spritz

A hard cider maker in the region is bringing a taste of Italy to Michigan.

Fennville-based Virtue Cider has released Mezzo Spritz, an Italian-inspired beverage.

It is made with the company’s hard cider, sparkling water and botanicals, including blood orange oil, sage and spearmint.

Mezzo Spritz has tasting notes of blood orange and a low, 3.5-percent ABV for easy drinking.

The name is inspired by the Italian word “sprezzatura,” or the moment before one decides to commit to relaxing and enjoying the day.

Mezzo Spritz is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans throughout multiple states: Michigan, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, Ohio, California, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Minnesota.

Photo: Courtesy Virtue Cider