Family opens restaurant on Lake Michigan

A Sicilian-American family has opened a new restaurant on the site of a former beachside destination.

Tony Noto and Santina Noto, who own and operate Noto’s Old World Italian Dining in Cascade Township with their family, last month opened Noto’s at the Bil-Mar in Grand Haven, at 1223 S. Harbor Dr.

Howard Meyer sold the former Bil-Mar Restaurant, a lakeshore eatery since 1952, to the Notos in 2017, who demolished the building and built a “new upbeat, contemporary restaurant and bar” on the same footprint.

The new building has a lakefront dining room with a bank of windows, as well as a banquet space for private parties.

The menu at Noto’s at the Bil-Mar features Italian fare and a range of items: antipasto; salads; soups; tartines; small plates; wood-fired pizzas; seafood, lamb, beef and chicken entrees; and vegan options.

It also offers an “eclectic” wine list.

In warmer weather, guests will be able to dine on the deck, which is still under construction.

“We’re busy and working hard to serve the crowds arriving daily,” the Notos said on Facebook.

Noto’s at the Bil-Mar is open at 11 a.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. for dinner seven days a week. The bar is open “during busy times.”

