Couple opening Italian restaurant on the West Side

The husband-and-wife owners of a Sicilian pizza place that just re-opened on the city’s West Side are also opening a restaurant next door.

Vincenzo “Enzo” Cannizzo and Maria Cannizzo will open Fratelli’s Kitchen & Bar on Saturday, at 443 Bridge St. NW.

The space formerly housed fashion retailer DENYM, which moved to Cherry Street last May and closed earlier this month.

Fratelli’s Kitchen & Bar is next to the couple’s existing takeout pizzeria, Fratelli’s Pizza, at 435 Bridge St. NW.

The restaurant’s menu, which has not been released yet, will be built around Cannizzo family recipes from Sicily — with “a modern twist.”

It also has a full-service bar.

The co-owners were not immediately available for comment.

Taylor Cassidy, who is front-of-house manager for both locations, said the expansion has long been a dream for the Cannizzos and their team, which includes Nathan Roe, general manager, and Eric Baker, back-of-house manager.

“They’ve always wanted to expand but didn’t have the space to do it,” Cassidy said. “The DENYM space opened up, and they were super excited and jumped on it.”

The couple took over and began renovating the space last March.

Cassidy said the project involved a full remodel of the DENYM space, including adding a full kitchen and bar, as well as constructing a building in the back with a doorway that connects the two locations, so staff can move back and forth seamlessly.

Ghafari Associations/Concept Design in Grand Rapids was the architect on the project.

Grand Rapids-based Pinnacle Construction Group was the project’s contractor.

Fratelli’s Kitchen & Bar will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.-midnight Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Photo via fb.com