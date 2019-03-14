GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a wine festival with hundreds of international options. And much more.

Noto’s Spring Charity Wine Fest

(Friday)

This will feature over 300 international wines, Italian cuisine, live entertainment and a wine and culinary auction.

The wine fest is March 15 from 7-10 p.m. (6 p.m. for VIPs) at Noto’s Old World Italian. Advance tickets are $60 or $100 (VIP). Tickets are $65 or $110 on Friday. Photo via fb.com

“Beauty and the Beast”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

The Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company is performing five shows this weekend.

“Belle — a bright, beautiful young woman — is taken prisoner by a beast in its castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior,” the company says.

The ballet will be performed March 15-17 at various times, as well as next weekend, at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

“The Pump and Dump Show: Parentally Incorrect Tour”

(Friday)

This “moms’ night out” event will feature comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee in a “hilarious and unique escape for all moms.” The evening will include original music, comedy and games.

The show is March 15 at 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Must be 18 or older.

“Ruben Brandt, Collector”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

This animated film out of Hungary is about a famous psychotherapist who’s “forced” to steal 13 paintings from renowned museums and private collections to “prevent his suffering from terrible nightmares he has as a result of subliminal messaging he received as a child.” He is accompanied in the heists by four patients. Variety calls the film “breathtaking” and the Los Angeles Times calls it “joyously wild.”

The film is being screened at UICA at various times this weekend, as well as through April 4. Tickets are $5 for UICA members and $10 for non-members.

Robinette’s St. Patrick’s Day Special

(Saturday)

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, if you wear green to Robinette’s, you’ll be rewarded with a free wine tasting. The tasting will include up to five wines and/or hard ciders. Must be 21 or older and show ID.

