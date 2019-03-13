West Side pizzeria re-opens

A 10-year-old pizzeria on the city’s West Side has re-opened following a brief renovation.

Husband-and-wife owners Vincenzo “Enzo” Cannizzo and Maria Cannizzo closed Fratelli’s Pizza, at 435 Bridge St. NW, on Jan. 28 for remodeling and opened its doors again on March 9.

The pizzeria founded in 2009 is known for its by-the-slice offerings and takeout service until 3 a.m. It has been at its present location since opening.

Taylor Cassidy, service manager at Fratelli’s Pizza, said the remodeling included front-of-house and machinery upgrades.

“We completely remodeled our front counter area, where our slices are, and we added all new equipment, as well as a second pizza oven,” Cassidy said.

The pizzeria’s menu — which includes appetizers, salads, Stromboli, pizza and subs — is the same as before, but with a new look, Cassidy said.

Starting next week, Fratelli’s Pizza will be open from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 10:30 a.m.-midnight Tuesday and 10:30 a.m.-3 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Photo: Courtesy Fratelli’s Pizza