Truck out at the Monster Jam

A weekend of monster truck madness is coming to Grand Rapids.

The Monster Jam “Triple Threat Series” will take over Van Andel Arena on March 22-24.

Each event tests the versatility of the drivers as they compete in seven competitions and drive three types of vehicles: Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs.

Dates and times

March 22: 7 p.m.

March 23: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

March 24: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Van Andel Arena, the DeVos Place box office and online at ticketmaster.com.

Photo via fb.com