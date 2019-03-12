Taco and burger place opens in Creston Heights

The owner of a local barbecue takeout and delivery place has converted it into a taco and burger joint.

Owner Erin VanEpps closed last month Main Street BBQ Express in Grand Rapids, at 1539 Plainfield Ave. NE, and opened Sloth’s Revenge, which offers burgers, tacos and other handhelds, as well as appetizers, mac and cheese and desserts.

VanEpps changed the concept because barbecue was not going over well in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to Steve Bouwman, manager of Sloth’s Revenge.

“It was a little bit pricier, and we decided to go with something cheaper, and burgers and tacos seemed more popular,” Bouwman said.

It is open for takeout and will soon be open for delivery on Uber Eats, according to Bouwman, and it delivers food to patrons of Quinn & Tuites Irish Pub next door.

VanEpps also owns the original Main Street BBQ in Lowell, at 210 E. Main St.

Sloth’s Revenge is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

Photo via fb.com