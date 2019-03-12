Sample a city at Taste of Kentwood

Kentwood is bringing many of its local flavors under one roof this week.

The 18th-annual Taste of Kentwood will be Thursday at the Kentwood Activities Center, at 355 48th St SE.

Guests will be able to sample food from 16 restaurants and businesses, as well as enjoy live music from the local acoustic duo Just Cuz.

“Taste of Kentwood is a great opportunity to experience the diversity of Kentwood while supporting local businesses,” Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley said. “Everyone is welcome to come connect with neighbors, enjoy live music and discover what deliciousness awaits around the corner.”

The event will occur in two sessions: from 4:30-6 p.m. and from 6:30-8 p.m.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the event. Children five and under eat free.

Taste of Kentwood

Boardwalk Subs

PJ’s Pizza

The Candied Yam

Underground Cookie Club

Daddy Pete’s BBQ

Loco Taco Taqueria

Desi Spice

Red Robin

Peppino’s Pizzeria and Sports Grille

Thai Express

Jet’s Pizza

Yo Chef’s Catering Company

Le Kabob Mediterranean

City Barbeque

Al-Bo’s Eurocafe and Bakery

Edible Arrangements

Photo: Tartlets by The Candied Yam. Via fb.com