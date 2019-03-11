Lace up your running shoes for the Irish Jig

The Spectrum Health Irish Jig is this weekend.

The 36th-annual 5k run and walk on Saturday will begin in East Grand Rapids, at the intersection of Wealthy Street and Greenwood Avenue.

The event is promoting colorectal cancer awareness.

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. for runners. Walkers will begin at 8:45 a.m., and they must finish within 75 minutes.

There will be prizes and cash awards for the winners.

Check-in and late registration for the Irish Jig will be from 7-8:30 a.m. on Saturday in the gym at the high school, at 2211 Lake Dr. SE.

