John Ball Zoo opens for the season

The zoo is open again.

John Ball Zoo opened for the season on Saturday.

The season will continue through the fall, with over 2,000 animals, such as lions, pandas, chimpanzees and tigers on display.

There will be new arrivals this season, such as the toco toucan, meerkats, cape porcupine, red panda, six-branded armadillo, giant pacific octopus, giant anteater, Geoffroy’s spider monkey, Von der Decken’s hornbill, an observation bee hive and a lake sturgeon.

Guests can see how spider monkeys get their enrichment and view frogs and chimps in their day room. Visitors can interact with penguins and pelicans by feeding them and learn about the zoo’s ambassador animals.

There is also an indoor aquarium for guests to see.

The zoo will have outdoor interactive activities such as budgie aviary, zip line, sky trail ropes course, camel rides, petting corral, among other activities later in the year, when the weather gets warmer.

The zoo will be open every day through Nov. 3. For more information, visit the John Ball Zoo website.

Photo via fb.com