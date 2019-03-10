Women’s film festival stopping in Grand Rapids

A traveling film festival by, for and about women is coming to Grand Rapids.

Right in the middle of Women’s History Month, LUNAFEST 2019 is showing eight short films about women from all walks of life on March 14 at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

With diverse subjects and messages, the collection of films tackles some of life’s biggest issues and highlights its best moments as well. Subjects include sexism, sexuality, love and loss, racism, immigration, aging, self-acceptance and more.

The event will include heavy appetizers, and drinks will be available for purchase.

It will benefit the Kent County Girls on the Run.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for happy hour, and the show starts at 6 p.m.

Advance tickets are $18-$25. Tickets are $21-$28 at the door.

Due to mature themes in some of the films, the festival is recommended for viewers 16 and older.

Photo: A shot from the short film “Flip The Record.” Courtesy LUNAFEST