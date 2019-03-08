Grand Rapids brewery closing doors

A local brewery is shutting down after 13 years in business.

The Hideout Brewing Company, at 3113 Plaza Dr. NE, has announced it will cease operations after St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

The company had been trying to sell to a number of buyers since last June, it says in a post on its Facebook page. The brewery had finalized all of the details with a potential buyer, but the buyer was unable to get the rights to the building.

The building owner was “unwilling” to negotiate with any potential buyers, forcing the Hideout to close its doors, according to the post.

The Hideout will spend its last weekend of operation with a goodbye party March 16-17. Mug club members are reminded to get their mugs to take home, and all gift cards must be spent while the brewery is still open.

The Hideout will sell off most of its equipment and assets, while a few items will stay with the building. People interested in the items can contact the owner at nick at hideoutbrewing dot com or 616-389-9900.

Photo via wikimedia.org