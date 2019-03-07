LaughFest is all around you

It’s about to get seriously funny in Grand Rapids.

For 10 days starting today, Gilda’s LaughFest is hosting dozens of comedians and funny events.

Some headliners include standup comedian Brian Regan, Loni Love of “The Real,” Emmy winner Ed Asner and Netflix star Ali Wong.

Events include the Dirty Show, Grand Rapids Roast Battle, improv and standup showcases, Clean Comedy Showcase in two parts, Brews, Beats & Belly Laughs with Disability Advocates of Kent County and many more.

There’s also the 1k FUNderwear Run, where runners wear their finest and funniest underwear and then cool down with a drink from The Knickerbocker.

On March 14, eight of the “hottest up-and-coming” comedians will vie for the title of Best of the Midwest Comedian and a $2,500 prize.

Individual tickets are available online.

There are also plenty of free events.

Photos: Top: The pre-show crowd for John Mulaney at DeVos Performance Hall at LaughFest 2018. Via fb.com; Middle: Tommy Allen, left, and Kimberly Yvonne Kennedy on stage during The Real and Funny Side of Living With a Disability at LaughFest 2018. Courtesy LaughFest