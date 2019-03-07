GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a release party downtown for a major beer — and much more.

KBS Release Party

(Saturday)

Founders is celebrating the release of this year’s KBS. The brewery says 2019 KBS will be on tap, as well as KBS 2018 and 2017, CBS 2018 and 2017, Blushing Monk, 12 Feet Under, Curmudgeon’s Better Half and more. There will also be KBS brownies and “special” grill items. Live music will be performed by the platinum-certified duo The Crystal Method.

The party is March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1:59 a.m. at Founders Brewing Co.’s Grand Rapids taproom. Photo via fb.com

West Michigan Women’s Expo

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

This expo will feature over 350 exhibits tailored to women and their families: fashion and accessories; health and wellness; hair styling; vacations; jewelry; massage and spa services; sunglasses; gift ideas and more. New for this year are runway fashion shows by Kev Couture on the main stage. The weekend will also include seminars and entertainment.

The West Michigan Women’s Expo will take place from March 8-10 at DeVos Place downtown. Tickets are available at the door or online.

Museum Free Day

(Sunday)

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is partnering with the Kent County Farm Bureau for a free day of admission. You can participate in hands-on agricultural-themed activities and stroll through the museum’s halls to see several exhibits, including “TOYS!” and “Expedition: Dinosaur.”

The Museum Free Day will be on March 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum downtown.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

The Grand Rapids Pops will perform Klaus Badelt’s swashbuckling film score as the full-length movie is shown in HD on a 40-foot screen.

The concert will be at DeVos Performance Hall downtown on March 8-9 at 8 p.m. and March 10 at 3 p.m.

Soup @ FSFM

(Saturday)

This “fun and tasty” event will feature soup from over a dozen West Michigan restaurants and take place during the Winter Market at Fulton Street Farmers Market.

Soup @ FSFM is March 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $10 for “all you can taste” or $25 for “all you can taste” and an insulated camper mug.