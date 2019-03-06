Couple designing ‘customizable’ event venue with rooftop bar

A new 6,500-square-foot event venue is being planned for a lakeshore city.

The $2-million project, dubbed Port 393, would be a two-story building in Holland next to Lake Macatawa, at 393 Cleveland Ave.

The Holland Planning Commission has approved the project, and construction should begin this spring. It is slated for completion this fall.

Port 393 owners Candice Grinwis and Brian Grant, who are engaged, said they saw the opportunity for a new, adaptable space that would offer a premier view of the lake.

“Port 393 will be unlike any other event venue in Holland, and our goal is to provide people with a backdrop that will play a part in creating lasting memories for both themselves and their event guests,” Grinwis said.

The venue will feature an open, modern design, allowing guests to customize the space to their liking, as well as a large main-floor event space and a rooftop bar area. The venue will have a 200-person capacity and more than 50 parking spaces.

Port 393 is also located a block away from a public boat launch at Kollen Park, allowing guests to charter a boat to the venue.

Mark Tomasik, an architect at Grand Rapids-based Innovative Design, is the architect on the project.

Plainfield Township-based DAR Construction is the project’s general contractor.

Port 393 is now accepting reservations.

Image: Courtesy Port 393