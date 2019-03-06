7 Hudsonville Ice Cream flavors taking new form

Seven flavors made by Hudsonville Ice Cream will soon be available in a new size.

The Holland-based company is throwing a Pint Day celebration today with a 24-hour ice cream giveaway to celebrate its lineup of existing flavors that are being rolled out in single pint cartons.

“Hudsonville Ice Cream has been producing creamy and delicious ice cream for decades, and the flavors in this pint lineup were carefully selected to represent options our fans have been enjoying for years,” said CJ Ellens, director of sales and marketing, Hudsonville Ice Cream.

The pint lineup features “classic, fan-favorite” flavors and is set to hit store shelves in select cities in mid March, with wider distribution planned through the spring.

The Hudsonville flavors available in a pint size are creamery blend vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, Mackinac Island fudge, Traverse City cherry fudge and seaside caramel.

Giveaway

As part of its Pint Day, Hudsonville Ice Cream is hosting a 24-hour ice cream giveaway on its Facebook page, where a different winner will be chosen to receive the full lineup of pint flavors every hour for 24 hours.

The giveaway started today, and the final winner will be selected at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Twenty-four winners will receive a shipment of Hudsonville Ice Cream’s entire pint lineup before the products become available in stores later this spring.

Contest details and instructions are available online.

Photo: Courtesy Hudsonville Ice Cream