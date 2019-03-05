Suburban DIY studio opens

A new DIY studio is open in the area.

Hammer & Stain West Michigan has opened its doors in downtown Grandville, at 3901 Chicago Dr. SW.

The studio allows workshop attendees to select, personalize and create a wide variety of wood and paint projects for the home or for gifting.

“I’m excited to open up our space for friends to gather and create together,” said Jennifer VanStrien, owner, Hammer & Stain West Michigan. “We have a lot of fun workshops already on our calendar, and we’re coming up with new designs and project options each day.”

The studio is available for workshops and booking for private parties.

Some projects are available for off-site events through the Hammer on the Go program, where all the necessary supplies are delivered to the customer’s location, such as corporate outings, birthday parties and date nights.

“Our custom process allows for everyone to create something unique to them, while still providing the guidance and tools they need to succeed,” VanStrien said. “The idea is for people of all levels of artistic ability to be empowered to create something they can be proud to display in their home.”

Hammer & Stain is a franchise with locations across the country.

Photo: Jennifer VanStrien. Courtesy Hammer & Stain West Michigan