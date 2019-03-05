‘Meet a farmer’ at the Growers Fare

A local collective of farmers is staging an event for anyone who’s ever considered joining a CSA or is just a fan of fresh, local food.

The fifth-annual Growers Fare will take place this Saturday at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Attendees will learn how to become a member of a local farm and receive shares of the harvest throughout the season. The event will also feature farm-fresh samples, live “hometown folk” music and children’s activities.

Participating farms include Blackbird Farms, Blandford Nature Center Farm, Eighth Day Farm, Full Hollow Farm, Green Wagon Farm, New City Urban Farm, Plainsong Farm, Tortoise and Hare Farm, Visser Farms and Woodbridge Dairy Farm.

The Growers Fare is hosted by farmers who are part of the West Michigan Grower’s Group, a nonprofit comprised of local small-scale farmers committed to sustainability.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Downtown Market.

It is free and open to the public.