Hand-pick specials at Very Veggie Saturday

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market wants you to eat your greens this Saturday.

The market is hosting its first-ever Very Veggie Saturday on March 9, featuring veggie-inspired specials from many of the Market Hall businesses.

Vegetarian menu items available during the event include spinach and feta croissants, smoked four-bean vegan chili, avocado chocolate mousse and gelato, ratatouille, veggie sushi rolls and more.

“Whether you’re an herbivore, an omnivore or just feel like eatin’ your greens, the Market Hall will be overflowing with leafy foods and veggie delights all day long,” organizers said.

Very Veggie Saturday will run from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Veggie specials

Pho 616 — vegan pho, $9.95; Asian tofu salad, $6.95

Madcap Coffee — evergreen, $4.50; green tea with juniper, green cardamom and fresh rosemary

Spice & Tea Merchants — adobo blend, southwest blend, $4.49 1 oz., $6.49 jar. These are “south of the border” spices in guacamole served with tortilla chips.

Social Kitchen & Bar — ratatouille, $19; slow-braised provençal vegetables with olive oil, garlic and herbs

Love’s Ice Cream — avocado gelato, creamy avocado blended into coconut milk base with a hint of lime; price unavailable.

Field & Fire Bakery — spinach and feta croissant, light flaky croissant filled with spinach and feta cheese, $3.75

Slows BBQ — smoked four-bean vegan chili, a smoky vegan celebration featuring beans, corn, tomatoes and a touch of jalapenos, $6

Sweetie-licious Bakery — avocado chocolate mousse, $3.71

Sushi Market — farm roll, organic asparagus and cucumber topped with sweet potato, $8

Carver’s — grilled cheese and tomato soup; price unavailable.

Aperitivo — cheese flights, a hand-selected assortment of three or five cheeses with paired accouterments and Field & Fire bread, $15 and $20

