Fashion retailer closing East Hills store

A local fashion retailer is dropping its brick-and-mortar store.

DENYM, a seller of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, announced it will close its store in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, at 910 Cherry St. SE, on April 26.

DENYM owner Katie Harney said she chose to close the store to focus on her family. Harney is the mother of two children. When DENYM relocated from its Bridge Street Location last April, she was pregnant with her second child.

“It was a tough decision,” Harney said. “Life changes, and it may be something to come back to, but right now I need to focus on my kids.”

The DENYM online store will remain active, and the company will offer special deals over the next 60 days as it streamlines its inventory.

DENYM relocated from 443 Bridge St. NW to the Cherry Street storefront, because it offered a better mix of retail and restaurants and more available parking.

Photo via fb.com