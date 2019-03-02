Broadway sending ‘The Book of Mormon’ to Grand Rapids

The satirical Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” is making a stop in Grand Rapids this month during its national tour.

From the creators of “South Park,” the outrageous story follows the misadventures of Elder Price and his mismatched partner, sent as Mormon missionaries to war-torn Uganda, far from the Orlando, Florida destination he was praying for.

The nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical has been making people laugh (and offending others) since it opened on Broadway in 2011.

At nearly $600 million, it’s one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time and often regarded as one of the most popular.

The show will be performed March 19-24 at DeVos Place downtown.

It contains “explicit language” (or about 50 f-bombs).

Tickets are available online.

Dates and times

March 19-21: 7:30 p.m.

March 22-23: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

March 24: 1 p.m.

