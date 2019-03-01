Laugh at Funny Girls downtown

The “inclusive collective” of local creatives known as Funny Girls invites you to watch their “lucky” variety show next week.

Funny Girls is a group of comedians, writers, musicians, bloggers, YouTubers and more who put their heads together.

The group performs a variety show every other month in Grand Rapids, and next week’s is themed “Funny Girls: Get Lucky!”

“We proudly present our lucky episode number 33 — a full-length show featuring sketch, improv, standup, video shorts, music and more,” the group says on Facebook.

Funny Girls is not just for females, either.

“Our mission is to work with people of all ages — from youth to elders — to build self-esteem and encourage creative expression through comedy,” the founders say on their website.

“Always looking to collaborate with diverse groups and organizations around greater Grand Rapids and beyond, Funny Girls seeks to create and grow with a community of people who own their funny.”

One of its founders, Amy Gascon, is a graduate of Second City in Chicago, whose alumni include Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and Amy Poehler.

Other members of Funny Girls are activists, communications professionals, theater instructors and more.

“Funny Girls: Get Lucky!” is March 6 at 8 p.m. at Dog Story Theater downtown, at 7 Jefferson Ave. SE.

Tickets, $10, are available online.

Photo via fb.com