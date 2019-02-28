Touring film festival stops on Wealthy Street

If you’re up for watching an unusual and experimental short film collection, Wealthy Theatre’s got a night planned just for you.

The Grand Rapids venue is one stop on the 56th Ann Arbor Film Festival Tour from 7-10 p.m. tonight.

The event promises “award-winning and select short films from the oldest avant-garde and experimental film festival in North America.”

Beginning last June, the Film Festival Tour has stopped at galleries, art house theaters, universities, media arts centers and cinematheques throughout the world. It concludes in March.

During the 75-minute show, attendees will see seven short videos spanning experimental, animated, documentary and narrative genres.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for “hands-on activities” in the lobby. The show is at 7 p.m. in the theater’s Koning Micro Cinema.

Admission is free, thanks to the Grand Rapids Public Library and & The Pickle Fort Film Collective.

Film festival lineup

“dragons & seraphim” by Sasha Water Freyer

“The Stream VII” by Hiroya Sakurai

“Ayesha” by Yanyu Dong

“LINK” by Robert Löbel

“Re-Vue” by Dirk de Bruyn

“Lotus Lantern” by Xingpei Shen

“Strange Case” by Zbigniew Czapla

Photo via fb.com