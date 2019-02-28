GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a “ridiculous” play about a play. And much more.

“It’s Only a Play”

(Friday through Sunday)

Presented by The University Wits, this show about a play’s opening night is “alternately raucous, ridiculous and tender — reminding audiences why there’s no business like show business,” the theater says.

The play is at Dog Story Theater downtown on March 1 at 8 p.m., March 2 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and March 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15.

“Disney on Ice: Frozen”

(Thursday through Sunday)

A live performance of “Frozen” is coming downtown. After Queen Elsa’s icy powers trap her kingdom in an eternal winter, her sister Anna sets out on a fearless adventure to find Queen Elsa and bring back summer. Anna is joined by the snowman Olaf, the mountain man Kristoff and his loyal reindeer sidekick Sven

The performances are at Van Andel Arena downtown from Feb. 28-March 3 at various times. Tickets are available online.

“Bad Jews”

(Thursday, Saturday and Sunday)

This is a “dark comedy that tackles the divide between cultural identity and orthodoxy,” the theater says. “A cramped Manhattan apartment becomes the setting for a viciously hilarious quarrel about family, faith and legacy.”

The play by the Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids will be performed at GRCC’s Spectrum Theater downtown on Feb. 28 and March 2 at 8 p.m. and March 3 at 3 p.m., as well as dates next week. Tickets are $23-$25.

Mom2Mom Sale

(Saturday)

This Mom2Mom Sale will have “tons” of “great items for your kids.” Organizers say there will be over 90 tables at the annual event.

The sale is at Orchard Hill Church in Walker, at 1465 3 Mile Rd. NW, on March 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $1, cash only, per adult.

‘90s Dance Party

(Friday)

“Prepare to go back to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop and pop punk,” the venue says. “Come prepared to sing your heart out and dance all night long!” Music will be performed by the band Fool House.

The dance party is at Billy’s Lounge in Grand Rapids on March 1 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. The cover is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. It’s a 21-and-older event. Main photo via foolhouseband.com.