Think spring at the West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Amid the season of polar vortexes and bomb cyclones, you can still frolic through the fowlers and plants.

You can escape to 14 thriving gardens this Thursday through Sunday at the 40th West Michigan Home & Garden Show at DeVos Place downtown.

“Colorful Encounters” is the garden theme, and visitors can vote for their favorite.

The event features nearly 400 exhibitors – including more than 300 local businesses — showcasing products and services for homes and gardens.

Single-day tickets are $10 online or $12 at the door for adults, $4 for children 6-14 and free for children 5 and under.

Adult multi-day tickets are $18 online.

Show dates and hours

Feb. 28: 3-9 p.m.

March 1: noon-9:30 p.m.

March 2: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

March 3: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

