Steakhouse closing doors

A local steakhouse is shutting its doors this week.

Tillman’s in Grand Rapids, at 1245 Monroe Ave. NW, will close on Thursday.

The restaurant posted an uncaptioned Facebook photo of its bar on Feb. 18, which spurred a flurry of customers sharing memories about Tillman’s and saying they will miss it. In the post’s comments, the restaurant said it will close on Feb. 28.

A Tillman’s employee confirmed the closure but did not disclose the reason for the closure or whether the restaurant will re-open.

General Manager Tom Tillman could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tillman’s serves steak, seafood, sandwiches, appetizers, salads and more for lunch and dinner.

Photo via pixabay.com