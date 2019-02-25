Downtown restaurant closing for 1 year

A restaurant at a downtown hotel is suspending its operations until spring 2020.

Cygnus27, located on the 27th floor of the Amway Grand Plaza’s glass tower, is closing on March 16 as the tower undergoes a $40-million renovation, according to AHC+Hospitality.

Tammy Augustoni, food and beverage director at the hotel, said the restaurant is undergoing a total renovation and is finalizing designs with the San Francisco-based architecture firm Gensler.

Augustoni said the plan is to feature the restaurant’s city view, with the goal of creating a space that’s “upscale but not stuffy.” That means being able to appeal to older and younger professionals as a place fit for after-work drinks and dinner, not just special occasions, she said.

The restaurant’s general manager, Parker Bulliment, and chef de cuisine, Stephan VanHeulen, will spend the next year planning the new menu and concept, as well as gaining experience in various hotel departments, before returning to Cygnus27 next year.

Augustoni said the restaurant’s entire staff was absorbed into other local AHC+Hospitality locations and will move back to Cygnus27 when it re-opens.

Sunday brunch

The restaurant’s Sunday brunch is transitioning to The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck, located in the hotel, at 187 Monroe Ave. NW, with a deck along the Grand River.

The price is decreasing from $40 to $29 and will no longer include the sushi bar, Augustoni said.

She said the new brunch is meant to be “fun, innovative” and family friendly, with a shorter buffet table for kids. The menu will feature several items: enhanced pastry options; a station for creating egg dishes, not just omelets; a prime rib carving station; mini cocktails for $5-$8 and more.

“It won’t be like your grandparents’ Sunday dinner,” Augustoni said. “It’s mixed in with some fun, funky dishes.”

The Kitchen’s first brunch and Cygnus27’s last will be on March 10.

