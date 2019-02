Grand Rapids Civic Theatre releases schedule

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has announced its schedule for the 2019-20 season.

People who grew up in the ‘90s, get excited: the stage musical versions of “Matilda,” “Elf” and “High School Musical” are coming downtown.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s next season is packed full of familiar family-friendly names.

Musicals

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash,” Sept. 13-29

“Elf The Musical,” Nov. 22-Dec. 22

“Matilda The Musical,” Feb. 28-March 22

“The Wiz,” May 29-June 21

“High School Musical,” July 24-Aug. 2

Plays

“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Jan. 10-26

“Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook,” April 24-May 3

School of Theatre Arts

“Frozen Jr.,” Oct. 18-27

Descriptions of the shows are online.

Photo via fb.com