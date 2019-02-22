Shape up with a free barre week

A Grand Rapids fitness studio is celebrating one year of raising the bar by offering free classes.

The Grand Rapids public is invited to tray a week of free classes at Barre Code Grand Rapids, in celebration of the studio’s first year in business. From Mar. 4 through Mar. 10, attendees can try a new class, meet the Barre Code team and participate in over $1,000 in giveaways with other area businesses.

The Barre Code Grand Rapids, owned by Stacie Thomas, is a boutique fitness studio that offers cardio, strength training and restorative class formats with an emphasis on positivity and empowerment. The Barre Code offers a welcoming environment and challenging workout for all fitness levels.

“The Barre Code is more than a great workout,” Thomas said. “It is a fitness community with a mission around self-acceptance and empowerment that will help you strengthen your relationship with your body and the people around you.”

Classes include:

Barre Code: The original total-body isometric workout, designed to build muscular endurance and mental strength.

Brawl: A cardio kickboxing class designed to test your coordination and endurance.

Total Body Conditioning: A boot camp class, designed to build functional strength & improve cardiovascular conditioning.

HIIT: The Remix: Built around the principles of High-Intensity Interval Training, this class focuses on rounds of cardio intervals with functional strength training circuits interspersed throughout.

In addition to offering a week of free classes, the Barre Code has partnered with local businesses to provide daily events and raffles, including products from Clean Juice, Lole Grand Rapids, Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar, Rise Authentic Baking Co., and more.

Reservations for the weeklong series of classes are at clients.mindbodyonline.com. The Barre Code is located at 547 Cherry St. SE. The entrance is off Union Street.