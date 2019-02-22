‘Butterflies Are Blooming’ at Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will feature its Fred & Dorothy Fichter “Butterflies Are Blooming” exhibition starting on March 1.

“This year’s Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibition explores light and shadow and how these elements influence both the activity of the butterflies and the natural environment in which they flourish,” explained Steve LaWarre, Director of Horticulture. “Guests are invited to pay particular attention to the iridescence of the color on wings, how light bounces off the butterfly wings as well as how light and shadow alter the appearance of The Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. This annual exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity for our guests to experience the diverse beauty of these creatures up close and in person.”

The exhibition will showcase tropical butterflies, such as Swallowtails, Charaxes and Paper Kites, which prefer sunny days and Heliconids (longwings) and the Mormons (a type of swallowtail butterfly), which prefer evenings when the day is turning to dusk.

In addition to butterflies, over 1,000 pupae will arrive at Meijer Gardens weekly from around the world. Guests can watch as chrysalides and cocoons are placed in the Observation Station, where they will transform and spread their wings for the first time.

There will also be Monarch caterpillars on display, where guests can find caterpillars feeding on milkweed host plants mixed in with the flowering spring plantings and glossy green foliage that encompass the perimeter of the Seasonal Display Greenhouse.

For more information, including ticket sales, visit Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park online.