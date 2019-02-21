Travel the world through wine

Do you enjoy all the notes of a fine wine, or does your palate need a little elevation? An event this weekend will let you soak up the experience of experts while tasting samples from around the world.

WGVU and D&W Fresh Market are hosting The Great Wine & Food Symposium to benefit WGVU Public Radio on Friday from 7:30-10 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

The annual event promises to be your winter escape as you travel around the world, glass by glass.

Organizers say there’s something for everyone, whether you like red, white, rosé or just don’t know.

“Whether you’re a seasoned aficionado or just beginning your education, The Great Wine & Food Symposium is a fun-filled event that will answer all of your questions about this sometimes-intimidating subject, from ordering the right wine in a restaurant to selecting a wine for a recipe,” WGVU says.

The event boasts experts at every table ready to answer your questions.

Guests also can attend a wine-tasting seminar and sample gourmet foods, along with choosing from 400 international wine and beer selections.

Local musicians and entertainers will put on a show, while attendees nibble and sip to their heart’s content.

Tickets are $50 in advance online or $60 at the door.

Photo via fb.com