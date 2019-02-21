GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a big party downtown full of black dresses — and much more.

Little Black Dress Party

(Saturday)

Put on the little black dress that “makes you feel your best” and step out for a party featuring DJ Composition, multiple bars, a dress contest, prizes and a fashion show. The evening’s emcee will be Heather Walker from WOOD TV8. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen Michigan.

The party is Feb. 23 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at JW Marriott downtown. Admission is free. Must be 21 or older. Photo via fb.com

“Give ‘em Hell, Harry”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

This is a one-man show starring Gary E. Mitchell as Harry S. Truman, our 33rd president. It was written after the Watergate scandal and President Nixon’s resignation. It premiered at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C. in 1975 and was attended by President Gerald R. Ford.

The show is Feb. 22-24 at Dog Story Theater in Grand Rapids. Tickets are $10-$15.

Love & Spice

(Saturday)

This is a “unique couples date night” with “sexy couples dancing,” red Argentine wine and raw chocolate desserts. The night to share with “your special someone” is a collaboration between Laura Armenta, a choreographer and performer from the Armentality Movement Arts Center, April Hemlock, a wine steward from Sunshine Wine Dreams, and Dawn Wolfe-Hamilton, a raw food chef and nutritionist from Encompassing You.

The date night is Feb. 23 at the Armentality Movement Arts Center in Grand Rapids. The cost is $55 couple, and pre-registration is required.

“Who am I?: A Butterfly Ballet”

(Sunday)

This is a performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company: “A newly emerged butterfly discovers who it is by encountering other fascinating creatures and realizing we’re more alike than not.” The ballet company calls it a “lovely family experience!”

The company will perform on Feb. 24 at noon and at 2:30 p.m. The performances are at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

And the Oscar Goes to …

(Thursday night)

This event will share an overview of this year’s Academy Award nominees just before the big night on Sunday. “Make your own call on who will win and who should win the film industry’s most coveted award.”

This event is Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library’s Main Library downtown.

